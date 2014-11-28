Fresenius set to walk away from Danone unit: sources

Yoghurt called Danio produced by French Dairy Group Danone are seen on display on shelves during the company's 2013 annual results presentation in Paris February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON/FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Fresenius (FMEG.DE) is considering pulling out of the bidding for French food group Danone’s (DANO.PA) medical nutrition unit because of frustration with the slow progress of the process, two sources familiar with the situation said.

A third source close to the situation said on Friday “the situation is difficult”, but added that it was too early to say a decision had been taken to walk away: “It would be wrong to say Fresenius is not interested any more.”

The sources said German healthcare group Fresenius was unhappy with the complexity of the sale process for the asset, worth an estimated 4 to 5 billion euros ($5 to $6 billion).

Two of the sources said deadlines had repeatedly been missed by Danone, the maker of Activia yogurt and Evian water.

The headquarters of Fresenius is pictured in Bad Homburg near Frankfurt February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Johannes Eisele

The third source added that differences remained in price expectations and said Fresenius was still working with private equity firms Permira [PERM.UL] and PAI, with whom it had submitted a joint bid.

Fresenius, Danone and Permira declined to comment while PAI has repeatedly refused to comment on the matter.

A sale of its medical nutrition business would help Danone fund a takeover of U.S. infant formula maker Mead Johnson Nutrition Group MJN.N, which sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters it wants to pursue.

A fourth source close to the matter said Danone was keen to agree a sale this year but that this would not be possible due to complications about how the deal would be structured since Fresenius would likely have to sell parts of the business for antitrust reasons.

One of the first two sources said Fresenius could inform Danone of a decision to pull out as early as this weekend.