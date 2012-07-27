Danone eyes tough second half in Southern Europe

PARIS (Reuters) - French food group Danone (DANO.PA) warned that trading would remain tough in Southern Europe in the second half of the year amid a deepening euro-zone debt crisis and said it was betting on robust emerging markets to support its growth.

The world’s largest yoghurt maker with brands like Actimel and Activia, which warned in June of a hit to its profits this year as Spanish consumers switched to cheaper brands, kept its full-year outlook.

Still, a tough climate in recession-hit Spain and higher raw material costs weighed on first-half profitability and on second-quarter sales volumes in the key dairy business.

“Our scenario is that the second-half will remain difficult, very difficult in Southern Europe and complex in Europe,” Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Andre Terisse told a conference call.

Trading remained “solid” in the core French market but was “more complicated” in Italy, he added without giving details.

Danone said on Friday that first-half operating profit rose 1.4 percent to 1.451 billion euros while sales climbed 5.9 percent to 10.475 billion euros on a like-for-like basis.

The operating margin as a percentage of sales fell by 0.61 percentage points to 13.85 percent.

A Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of analysts gave an average estimate of sales of 10.438 billion euros, operating profit of 1.423 billion and a margin of 13.6 percent of sales.

For 2012, Danone kept a target of 5-7 percent like-for-like sales growth and for a 0.5 percent drop in full-year operating margin to 14.2 percent.

Danone has said it was moving to cut prices to boost consumption in Spain where nearly one in four are unemployed and which is one of its top worldwide markets, accounting for 7 percent of group sales and 12 percent of profits.

DAIRY VOLUMES HIT

In the dairy division, which makes around 60 percent of group sales and nearly 50 percent of profits, revenue rose 2.1 percent in a second quarter, reflecting a 2.4 percent increase in prices. This was a slowdown from the first quarter where dairy sales grew 3.8 percent like for like.

Among large European food manufacturers, rival Unilever (ULVR.L) (UNc.AS) said on Thursday it was facing tough trading in southern Europe and was seeing some commodities costs edge up but relied on strong emerging markets to meet its 2012 goals.

Danone reiterated it was expecting raw material inflation for 2012 to rise 5 to 7 percent.

Danone also said it had raised its stake in Spanish unit Danone SA to 65.62 percent from 57.05 percent as it bought out two minority shareholders in a deal that will boost its net earnings per share from the first year and have a positive impact of 81 million euros ($99.63 million) on net debt.

Terisse put the value of the acquisition in Spain at a little under 400 mln euros.

Danone shares have lost about 2 percent so far this year, underperforming the European food and Beverage index .SX3P.

($1 = 0.8130 euros)