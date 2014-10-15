Baby food recovery keeps Danone on course for targets

Fresh dairy products by French Group Danone are seen on display on shelves during the company's 2013 annual results presentation in Paris February 20, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

PARIS (Reuters) - Quarterly sales at French food group Danone (DANO.PA) beat expectations on Wednesday thanks to a recovery for its baby foods products in Asia following a health scare last year.

The world’s largest yoghurt maker, whose brands include Actimel and Activia, said it expected dairy sales in Europe, hurt by sluggish consumer demand, to stabilize by the end of the year and that it was keeping its full-year profit and sales forecasts.

The comments reassured investors following recent stock weakness caused by fears of a profit warning in a challenging economic climate in Europe. Danone shares traded 3.3 percent higher at 1115 GMT (0715 EDT), having earlier risen by more than 5 percent.

“Despite a difficult economic and political climate during the summer, notably with the Ukraine crisis, we are holding our course and maintaining our targets,” Chief Financial Officer Pierre-Andre Terisse told reporters on a conference call.

“We think these targets are achievable though not easily achievable,” he added

Third-quarter like-for-like sales rose to 5.416 billion euros ($6.85 billion), with growth accelerating from 2.3 percent in the second quarter. Baby food sales jumped 19.2 percent like-for-like in the quarter, Danone added.

The performance exceeded average analyst estimates of 5.8 percent growth in group sales and a 15 percent rise in baby food sales.

Danone, which competes with Nestle NESN.VX and Unilever (ULVR.L), has been seeking to rebuild its position in China after an infant formula product recall in Asia last year.

Terisse said the strong quarterly sales rise came partly from a favorable year-earlier comparison, with sales in most of the Asian markets affected back to pre-crisis levels.

In China, which contributes 6 percent of group sales and was hardest hit by the crisis, sales of Dumex infant formula continued to lag expectations though demand for ultra-premium brands was strong.

SOFT DAIRY

Danone makes 60 percent of revenue from dairy products, a sector hit by a spike in milk prices and weak consumer spending in austerity-hit Europe.

Danone’s dairy sales rose 0.7 percent in the quarter, down from 2.4 percent growth in the previous three months and lagging market expectations of a 1.1 percent rise.

Overall, Danone kept its targets for 2014 like-for-like sales growth of 4.5-5.5 percent and an operating margin changing by no more than 20 basis points from 13.19 percent last year.

There was relief among investors that Danone had reiterated its full-year targets but Wednesday’s comments did not entirely dismiss fears over future risk to the business.

Bernstein analyst Andrew Wood, who has a “market perform” rating on the stock, said in a note that Danone’s outperformance was “almost entirely due to the easy compares in Asia Early Life Nutrition”

“We would not see these results, especially the poor fresh dairy growth, as evidence Danone has turned corner,” he added.

Danone shares have lost 3.50 percent so far this year, underperforming the European consumer goods sector .SX3P.

Danone shares trade at 17.41 times forward earnings against 18.58 times for Nestle and 17.55 times for Unilever.