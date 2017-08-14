FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 minutes ago
Activist Fund Corvex has $400 million stake in Danone: Bloomberg
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
japan
Japanese shoppers open their wallets, raising hopes for revival
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Insight
Voters sense betrayal in Brexit heartlands
Q&A: The Paulsons look to save the planet
Life Lessons
Q&A: The Paulsons look to save the planet
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 14, 2017 / 7:39 PM / 16 minutes ago

Activist Fund Corvex has $400 million stake in Danone: Bloomberg

1 Min Read

Keith Meister, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer of Corvex Management, speaks during the Sohn Investment Conference in New York City, U.S., in this file photo dated May 8, 2017.Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Corvex Management owns shares in French food group Danone SA (DANO.PA) worth about $400 million because it views the company as significantly undervalued, Bloomberg reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The New York-based hedge fund, run by Keith Meister, doesn't currently plan to publicly push for management changes or launch a proxy fight against the yogurt maker though the stance could change, according to the report. (bloom.bg/2vVwxiE)

The New York Post reported earlier on Sunday that Danone could be a takeover target.

Corvex did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Danone declined to comment.

Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.