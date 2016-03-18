FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danske Bank sells headquarters for $212 million to Standard Life
March 18, 2016 / 12:02 PM / 2 years ago

Danske Bank sells headquarters for $212 million to Standard Life

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

General view of branch of Danish finance institute Danske Bank in Copenhagen, November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Danske Bank said it had agreed to sell its head office buildings in central Copenhagen to British insurer and asset manager Standard Life for 1.4 billion Danish crowns ($212 million).

Denmark’s largest financial institution will continue to lease the buildings as its head office, Danske Bank said.

The address has been the center of Danske Bank since 1875 but the bank now said it was no longer expedient to have a large property portfolio.

The complex comprises a total of 14 buildings and the bank has earlier sold and leased back other buildings.

At its annual general meeting on Wednesday it was approved that the bank pay out 8 billion crowns in dividends after the booking a net profit of 17.7 billion crowns in 2015. - the highest in the bank’s history.

Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by David Evans

