FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JD.com, Macquarie lead $50 million investment in China food delivery firm
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
BUSINESS
Best Buy forecasts 2021 profit largely below estimates
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 17, 2014 / 2:55 AM / 3 years ago

JD.com, Macquarie lead $50 million investment in China food delivery firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Chinese e-commerce business JD.com Inc (JD.O) and Macquarie Capital have led a $50 million round of investment into online food delivery operator Daojia, as China’s e-commerce firms increasingly look to extend their reach offline.

Daojia, formally called Beijing Shishang Renjia Networks Technology Co Ltd, has over a million registered users in eight cities around China and partners with around 3,000 restaurants, it said in a statement sent to Reuters on Wednesday.

China’s technology firms such as IPO-bound Alibaba Group Holding Ltd IPO-BABA.N, Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK) and JD.com have been looking to tap into the online-to-offline, or “O2O”, market to widen their reach with the country’s consumers.

“We believe that O2O has excellent potential to become the future of e-commerce,” JD.com’s vice president of corporate development Bin Chang said in the statement, adding that the restaurant delivery services sector was growing fast.

China’s fast food market is estimated to grow around 6 percent a year to hit 960.4 billion yuan ($156 billion) by 2018, according to market research firm Euromonitor.

Daojia’s founder and CEO Hao Sun said the firm would use the investment, the latest in a series of fund-raising drives, to boost its technology systems and to expand its reach to 20 to 30 cities around China by 2015.

Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.