Daqo New Energy posts Q4 loss on charges

(Reuters) - Chinese polysilicon maker Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ.N) followed peers in taking a big impairment charge and posted a fourth-quarter loss, hurt by a sharp fall in demand for solar products.

For the first quarter, Daqo expects to ship 800-900 metric tons of polysilicon, compared with the 1,089 tons shipped in the year-ago period and the 834 tons shipped in the fourth quarter.

Daqo shares, which have fallen about 79 percent in value in the last one year, were trading down 9 percent at $2.54 early on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

For the October-December quarter, the company posted a loss of $39.4 million, or $1.12 per American Depository Share, compared with a profit of $12.1 million, or 34 cents per ADS, in the year-ago quarter.

During the quarter, it recorded an impairment charge of $38.5 million on the value of its wafer and modules production assets.

Revenue fell 56 percent to $38.2 million.

Daqo, which went public in October 2010, produces polysilicon, the key component in the majority of the solar modules produced in the world.

Earlier this month, larger peers Suntech Power Holdings STP.N and JinkoSolar Holding Co (JKS.N) were also hit by huge impairment charges.