Factbox: Darden, Starboard's dueling board nominees

(Reuters) - Shareholders in Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) on Friday will decide whether to hand control of Darden’s board to activist Starboard Value LP at the company’s annual meeting on Friday in Orlando.

Darden slate:

-Michael Barnes, Darden director since 2012. Chief Executive Officer of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (SIG.N)

-Christopher (CJ) Fraleigh, Darden director since 2008. Chairman and CEO of Shearer’s Foods Inc. [SHEA.UL]

-Michael Rose, Darden director since 1995. Chairman of Midaro Investments Inc.

-Maria Sastre, Darden director since 1998. President and chief operating officer of Signature Flight Support.

-Gregory Burns, president and CEO of the Gregory Burns Consulting Group. Former chairman and CEO of restaurant operator O‘Charley’s Inc.

-Jeffrey Fox, chairman at Convergys Corp. Founder and majority shareholder of Circumference Group, an investment and advisory firm.

-Steve Odland, CEO of the Committee for Economic Development. Former chairman and CEO of Office Depot Inc (ODP.O).

-Enrique Silva, CEO and director Checkers Drive-In Restaurants Inc [CHKRD.UL]. Former Burger King Corp executive.

Starboard’s Director Nominees:

- Betsy Atkins, (no relation to Shan Atkins), CEO, owner of venture capital firm Bajacorp, co-founder of Ascend Communications Corp, former CEO of PowerBar creator NCI.

-Margaret Shan Atkins, (no relation to Betsy Atkins), founder Chetrum Capital LLC. Former Sears Roebuck & Co (SHLD.O) executive vice president.

-Jean Birch, CEO Birch Co. Was president of DineEquity Inc’s (DIN.N) IHOP Restaurants from 2009 to 2012.

-Bradley Blum, president of Darden’s Olive Garden chain from 1994 to 2002. Former Burger King CEO.

-Peter Feld, portfolio manager and head of research at Starboard.

-James Fogarty, CEO and director at Orchard Brands. Former CEO of American Italian Pasta Co.

-Cynthia Jamison, chairman of Tractor Supply Co. (TSCO.O) Director at Office Depot and B&G Foods (BGS.N). Previously a partner at Tatum LLC, an executive services firm.

-William Lenehan, director Gramercy Property Trust. Former CEO at MI Developments (now Granite REIT).

-Lionel Nowell III, former senior vice president and treasurer of PepsiCo Inc.(PEP.N) Director American Electric Power Co. (AEP.N)

-Jeffrey Smith, CEO and chief investment officer, Starboard. Director of Office Depot and Quantum Corp.

-Charles Sonsteby, CFO at Michaels. Was CFO of Brinker International from 2001 to 2010.

-Alan Stillman, creator of the TGI Fridays and Smith & Wollensky restaurant concepts. President and founder of Fourth Wall Restaurants.

Sources: Regulatory filings, company websites, Darden and Starboard statements