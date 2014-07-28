Darden CEO Clarence Otis to step down, stock jumps

(Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc on Monday said Clarence Otis would step down as chairman and chief executive officer, buckling under pressure from activist investors Barington Capital Group LP and Starboard Value LP.

Shares in Darden, which just closed the controversial sale of its struggling Red Lobster chain and is working to boost business at its flagship Olive Garden restaurants, jumped 5.1 percent in extended trading.

In further concessions, Orlando-based Darden said it would separate the chairman and chief executive officer roles and clear the way for some of Starboard’s proposed director candidates to be elected at its upcoming annual meeting.

The changes announced by Darden did not come fast enough or go far enough, said Barington Chairman and CEO James Mitarotonda, who previously called on Darden to split the chairman and CEO roles and publicly said he had lost confidence in Otis’s ability to lead the company.

“While a leadership change at Darden and the appointment of an independent chairman are positive steps that are long overdue, we view the board’s 11th hour gesture to concede three board seats to Starboard as ‘too little, too late’,” Mitarotonda said in a statement.

He added that the change required in Darden’s boardroom could only be accomplished by the election of a new slate of independent directors.

Starboard launched a fight to take over Darden’s board in May, saying the sale of Darden’s struggling Red Lobster chain was a “destructive transaction” that ignored the rights of shareholders.

Representatives from Starboard were not immediately available for comment.

Darden on Monday said its board expects to nominate a slate of nine directors for the 12 available seats at Darden’s Sept. 30 shareholder meeting. By doing so, Darden said it has ensured that at least three of the nominees proposed by Starboard would be elected.

Howard Penney, restaurant analyst at Hedgeye Risk Management and a vocal critic of Darden’s management, had a one word reaction to the CEO’s departure and the other news: “Amen!”

Otis, who has been at the helm for a decade, will remain as CEO until Dec. 31 or until a new CEO is appointed.

Darden named independent lead director, Charles Ledsinger Jr, as independent non-executive chairman, effective immediately.

Earlier on Monday, Darden said it had finalized the $2.1 billion sale of its struggling Red Lobster to Golden Gate Capital, a deal opposed by both Starboard and Barington.

Otis sparked investor ire when he resisted investor pressure put that deal to a shareholder vote.

A Darden spokesperson said Otis’ departure was a “mutual decision” between the CEO and the board and that it had been in discussion for some time.

“With the Red Lobster sale complete and progress on our Olive Garden brand renaissance and other strategic priorities underway, this is the right time for me to step down,” Otis said in a statement.

Shares in Darden were up $2.28 to $47.20 in after-hours trading.