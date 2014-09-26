Proxy advisers turn up heat in Darden Restaurants board brawl

(Reuters) - Advisory firms Glass, Lewis & Co and Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) each have recommended that Darden Restaurants Inc investors back Starboard Value LP’s 12-director slate, which would oust the embattled company’s full board.

In an unusual move late on Thursday, smaller firm Egan-Jones Proxy Services temporarily withdrew its recommendation that shareholders vote for the eight director nominees put up by Darden, which is leaving spots open for Starboard candidates.

Egan-Jones, in a statement, cited recent Securities and Exchange Commission guidance regarding proxy advisers in its reasoning and said it would re-release the report after two separate conference calls tentatively planned for Sept. 26 with representatives from both Darden and Starboard.

Darden, best known for its Italian-themed Olive Garden chain, repeatedly has said a complete turnover of the board is risky and would hand too much control of the company to Starboard. Its annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for Oct. 10.

The Orlando-based chain, which has been under pressure from activists since last year, frustrated investors when it rebuffed a shareholder vote in April calling for a special meeting to debate the then-proposed sale of its struggling Red Lobster chain.

Darden sold Red Lobster for $2.1 billion in July. Since then, it has made significant concessions that have failed to satisfy Starboard and fellow dissident investor Barington Capital Group.

In addition to ceding four board seats to Starboard and nominating just four incumbent directors to stand for election at the annual meeting, the restaurant operator announced in July that Clarence Otis would step down as chief executive officer and chairman.

Starboard, Darden’s second-largest investor with an 8.8 percent stake, two weeks ago unveiled a proposal that included plans to sell Darden’s real estate, franchise its restaurants and to spin off the Capital Grille, Yard House and other chains.

The activist also shared its recipe for improving sales at Darden’s flagship Olive Garden chain. That prescription included salting the pasta water, giving away fewer breadsticks and boosting wine sales.

Shares in Darden were up 0.1 percent to $51.35 in after-hours trading on Thursday.