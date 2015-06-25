Darden's REIT play offers path to gold, but beware IRS

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Darden Restaurant Inc’s plans unveiled this week to spin off some of its holdings into a real estate investment trust points to a gold mine others can tap, but a recent statement by the U.S. tax authority raises cautionary flags.

Darden on Tuesday said it would place 430 of its restaurants into a REIT to extract unrealized value from its properties in a tax-free spin-off, similar to a move announced in April that could raise $2.5 billion for struggling retailer Sears Holdings Corp.

Several hedge funds also have asked U.S. department store company Macy’s Inc to explore options for its real estate, Reuters reported earlier in June.

But the Internal Revenue Service in May said it is reviewing the U.S. tax code that allows companies to spin off assets tax free. The IRS was responding to inquiries about whether it would change its review practices when the operation being spun off is small relative to other assets.

A so-called “active trade or business” at one time was needed to represent at least 5 percent of the company, but it was revoked, said Christopher Mangin, a partner at Hunton & Williams in Richmond, Virginia who has worked on REIT spin-offs.

“Now there’s sort of a no-man’s land,” he said. “People don’t really know if that still applies or the fact that they revoked it means that they don’t really think about it that way anymore.”

Time will tell whether the IRS’s statement has a detrimental effect on corporate spin-off plans, Mangin said.

IRS lawyer Isaac Zimbalist read a statement to an American Bar Association meeting in Washington on May 19 that the spin-off provision had attracted public attention, and “we are thinking about it,” he said.

“But we have made no decisions as to the current ruling practice, as to whether to issue guidance regarding this aspect and related aspects of spin-offs, or as to what the substance of any guidance might be,” Zimbalist said.

Gene Lee, Darden’s chief executive, told analysts on Tuesday that the company believed the operating business it plans to spin-off meets all applicable laws.

“We have been watching developments closely and recognize that the IRS is reviewing its ruling practice in this area,” he said.

Shares in Yahoo Inc fell 7.6 percent the day of the IRS statement on worries that a change in U.S. tax regulations would affect Yahoo’s expected spin-off of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. Yahoo said it understood the IRS statement was not specific to its planned spin-off.

Nick Gruidl, a partner at tax consultants McGladrey LLP in Washington, said renting real estate back to the business that just spun it off generally will not qualify for an exemption of Section 355 of the tax code, and can lead to double taxation.

“The big issue is, does this real estate activity qualify, and in many cases it will not,” Gruidl said. “So because of the potential downside with a taxable 355, they’ll make sure to transfer a small active trade or business,” he said, referring to Darden.