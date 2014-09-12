Darden posts loss as Olive Garden same-restaurant sales fall again

A man talks on his mobile phone in front of the Times Square Olive Garden in New York, June 23, 2010. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

(Reuters) - Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) reported a quarterly loss after same-restaurant sales fell again at its Olive Garden chain, which contributes about two-thirds to profit.

Darden reported a net loss of $19.3 million, or 14 cents per share, from continuing operations for the first quarter ended Aug. 24 compared with a profit of $42.2 million, or 32 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4 percent to $1.59 billion.

Same-restaurant sales at its Olive Garden chain fell 1.3 percent, but rose 2.8 percent at its LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants.