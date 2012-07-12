Olive Garden owner to buy Yard House for $585 million

(Reuters) - Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI.N) on Thursday said it agreed to buy bar and grill restaurant operator Yard House USA Inc for $585 million in cash.

Sellers of the 39-restaurant chain known for its draft beers and American food menu are private equity firm TSG Consumer Partners LLC, Yard House management and investors.

The deal, which is expected to close early in Darden’s fiscal second quarter, includes about $30 million of cash tax benefits that are expected to be realized by Darden in fiscal 2013 and fiscal 2014.

Darden’s 2013 fiscal year began on May 28.

Including acquisition-related costs of 7 to 10 cents per share, the transaction is expected to reduce Darden’s fiscal 2013 diluted net earnings by about 3 to 5 cents and to be accretive thereafter.