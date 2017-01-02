FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Darts: Dutchman Van Gerwen claims second world crown
#Sports News
January 2, 2017 / 10:42 PM / 8 months ago

Darts: Dutchman Van Gerwen claims second world crown

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Darts - Betway Premier League Darts 2016 - Motorpoint Arena, Cardiff, Wales - 31/3/16 Michael van Gerwen reacts during the match Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Peter Cziborra Livepic

LONDON (Reuters) - World number one Michael van Gerwen of the Netherlands won his second PDC World Darts Championship title with a 7-3 win over holder Gary Anderson at a sold-out Alexandra Palace on Monday.

The 27-year-old Van Gerwen never looked in any real danger against Scotland's Anderson during a contest that included 42 maximums of 180 - a world record for a single darts match.

"I feel absolutely over the moon. I had to find my A game," 'Mighty Mike' Van Gerwen told Sky Sports. "My average of 108 says it all - it was incredible for everyone."

An intruder who climbed on to the stage in the ninth set seemed to briefly break Van Gerwen's concentration but the Dutchman ended a three-year wait for a second world title by hitting the bullseye to seal a comfortable victory.

World number two Anderson, 46, was aiming to match Eric Bristow (1984-86) and Phil Taylor (1995-2002 & 2004-06) by becoming the third man to win three successive world titles.

"It's well deserved for Michael with the year he's had, but I've had a good three years," said Anderson. "At 2-2 I just started to drop and got punished."

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Larry Fine

