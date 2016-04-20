FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Conforama increases Darty offer to 138 pence per share
#Deals
April 20, 2016 / 8:00 PM / in a year

Conforama increases Darty offer to 138 pence per share

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Conforama has increased its cash offer for shares in electronics retailer Darty Plc it does not already own to 138 pence per share, Conforama’s parent company said on Wednesday.

Conforama, a subsidiary of Steinhoff International Holdings NV, has also bought 103.2 million shares of Darty - about a 19.5 percent stake - Steinhoff added.

The cash consideration payable under terms of the revised offer will be funded using acquisition facilities provided by Citigroup and HSBC, Steinhoff said.

Earlier in March, Steinhoff, through French-based unit Conforama, offered 673 million pounds ($966 million) in an all-cash deal to acquire Darty, trumping a competing takeover bid from a French retailer, Groupe Fnac SA.

That earlier Conforama offer was worth 125 pence a share.

Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter

