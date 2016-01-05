FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dassault's Falcon jet deliveries sag with emerging markets
#Business News
January 5, 2016 / 8:21 AM / 2 years ago

Dassault's Falcon jet deliveries sag with emerging markets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Dassault Falcon 8X jet participates in a flying display during the 51st Paris Air Show at Le Bourget airport near Paris, June 15, 2015. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

PARIS (Reuters) - French aerospace group Dassault Aviation said deliveries fell in 2015, as companies in crisis-hit emerging markets purchased fewer corporate jets.

Dassault delivered 55 Falcon jets last year, the company said on Tuesday, down from 66 in 2014. New orders halved to 45 planes and a further 20 were canceled by NetJets, the leasing firm owned by Berkshire Hathaway.

“The economic environment especially in emerging countries strongly impacted our prospects and customers,” Dassault said in a statement.

Deliveries of Dassault’s Rafale fighter jet also fell to eight planes in 2015 - five to France and three to Egypt - from the 11 French deliveries recorded in 2014. But the company took 48 new Rafale orders in the course of the year, 24 each from Egypt and Qatar.

Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
