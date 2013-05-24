Global follow-on share offerings hit all-time high

LONDON (Reuters) - Global follow-on share sale volumes have hit their highest year-to-date level since records began in 1980, powered by sellers taking advantage of rallying stock markets, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

According to the data, follow-on activity, which includes share offerings such as stake sales and rights issues, stands at $219.2 billion so far this year, a 31 percent rise on the same period in 2012.

Recent deals include Goldman Sachs’ (GS.N) sale of its $1.1 billion stake in China’s ICBC (1398.HK).

Goldman Sachs heads the global follow-on underwriting league table with a 12.4 percent share of activity, ahead of Morgan Stanley (MS.N) and Citi (C.N).

