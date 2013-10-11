FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. acquisitions in Europe fall to three-year low
October 11, 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The value of U.S. acquisitions in Europe has fallen 46 percent from a year ago, with deals of $55.3 billion so far this year in the slowest period for transatlantic dealmaking since 2010, according to new Thomson Reuters data on Friday.

Britain ranks as the top target for U.S.-based buyers this year with 19 percent of overall activity, followed by Finland and the Netherlands, accounting for 15 percent each, and Ireland with 13 percent.

Reporting by Clare Hutchison; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

