Retail M&A makes strongest start since 2007

LONDON (Reuters) - Global merger and acquisition activity in the retail sector has reached $25.7 billion so far this year, up 86 percent on the same period in 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

This week’s $6.6 billion offer by Thai convenience store chain CP All (CPALL.BK) for retailer Siam Makro is the largest retail M&A transaction so far this year, helping deal-making in the sector to its strongest to a year since 2007.

Worldwide M&A activity is flat compared with the same period last year, as companies remain cautious in a stagnant economic environment. Growth in retail deal-making volumes this year is second only to the telecoms sector, up 216 percent.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is top of the financial adviser rankings for deals in the retail sector.

