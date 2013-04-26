FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Retail M&A makes strongest start since 2007
#Business News
April 26, 2013 / 11:52 AM / in 4 years

Retail M&A makes strongest start since 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Global merger and acquisition activity in the retail sector has reached $25.7 billion so far this year, up 86 percent on the same period in 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday.

This week’s $6.6 billion offer by Thai convenience store chain CP All (CPALL.BK) for retailer Siam Makro is the largest retail M&A transaction so far this year, helping deal-making in the sector to its strongest to a year since 2007.

Worldwide M&A activity is flat compared with the same period last year, as companies remain cautious in a stagnant economic environment. Growth in retail deal-making volumes this year is second only to the telecoms sector, up 216 percent.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N) is top of the financial adviser rankings for deals in the retail sector.

(For more detail on the week's investment banking data please click: here)

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by David Goodman

