Volume of U.S. stock market listings highest since 2000
December 13, 2013 / 10:00 AM / 4 years ago

Volume of U.S. stock market listings highest since 2000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The amount raised by U.S. stock market listings so far this year has risen 38 percent on the same period in 2012, Thomson Reuters data showed on Friday, making it the strongest year since 2000.

This week’s $2.4 billion initial public offering (IPO) by hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings (HLT.N), the third-largest U.S. listing this year, pushed the volume of completed IPOs to $57.8 billion.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAC.N) is the top-ranked bookrunner on U.S. listings in 2013, with a 12.5 percent market share.

(For more details on the week's investment banking data please click: here)

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
