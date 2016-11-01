Data Dive: Highway to the danger zone

A flyby of China’s J-20 stealth jet did more than make a deafening noise at Airshow China. It reverberated throughout the world as yet another demonstration of the country’s desire to establish dominance as an aviation and military superpower. Reuters reported earlier this month that the Chengdhu J-20 could be on par with an F-22 Raptor, manufactured by Lockheed Martin.

President Xi Jinping has been revolutionizing China’s military: rooting out corruption, adding new units, and upgrading weaponry. The nation has also waded into territorial disputes with the international community over use of the South China Sea.

Despite a recent drawdown in military spending- blamed on a sluggish economy, the country is still the second largest defense spender in the world.

Increasingly, China is manufacturing new weaponry and defense systems at home, a change from years past when the country turned to Russia and Ukraine for military components. Arms imports from Russia hit a high in 2005 and dropped 50 percent the following two years, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) which tracks arms shipments.

Behind that drop were a number of factors, including growth in China’s own arms industry, and concerns that China had copied or tried to reverse engineer Russian technology for use in its J-11B combat aircraft.

Russia is not the only nation that has had issues with China copying or stealing technology. Earlier this year, a Chinese businessman was sentenced to four years in a U.S. prison for attempting to steal and sell to Chinese companies military designs related to the F-22 and F-35 fighter jets, among others. China has denied government involvement. The U.S. has had an arms embargo against China since 1989.

A U.S. Pentagon report report recently spotlighted a new testing facility as evidence of China’s push to develop “China’s new super-large JF12 hypersonic wind tunnel, reportedly the largest in the world, is capable of replicating aerodynamic conditions from Mach 5 to Mach 9, and is instrumental for China to meet its hypersonic aspirations.” If the demo of the J-20 is any indication, the Chinese are well on their way.