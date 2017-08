The backlash against United Airlines after a passenger was dragged from a plane to make room on a crowded flight has opened a divide in the U.S. airline industry over how to manage flight overbooking. Some carriers are renouncing the practice, while others are offering richer incentives to give up seats.

Reuters Graphics takes a look at how passenger removal policies have changed over the last six years and how major U.S. airlines have fared with overbooking in 2016.