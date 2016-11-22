Data Dive: Amazon's opportunity in live sports

Seattle Sounders midfielder Cristian Roldan (7) and FC Dallas midfielder Carlos Lizarazo (22) fight for a ball in the second half at Toyota Stadium. Seattle Sounders won 2-1. USA TODAY Sports/Tim Heitman

Amazon's bet on live sports is anything but a slam dunk. The rights to major sports are mostly locked up by traditional media – the broadcast networks, ESPN and smaller regional sports networks and DirecTV. But there's an opportunity for Amazon in smaller leagues like soccer and lacrosse.

Netflix, Hulu, Amazon and HBO To Go are all cutting into traditional media's revenue with original movies and TV series as well as an ample offering of Hollywood movies and older series. Sports, to this point, has been the one advantage broadcast, cable and satellite have had over the newcomers. Sports made up 93 of the top 100 live-viewed TV programs in 2015, according to media research group Nielsen.

Media sports rights are expected to be worth $21.3 billion in 2020 from $16.3 billion last year, according to a report by PWC.

Major sporting events, such as the Olympics or the Super Bowl are big kahunas, and networks are holding on tight; consider NBC’s contract to keep the Olympics through 2032, or the traditional media's hold on the NFL through 2022.

But tapping into a broader range of niche assets such as Major League Soccer and Major League Lacrosse could be lucrative. As a recent report from research firm Deloitte notes, "The real beneficiaries of this disruptive new technology are smaller properties, whose avid fan bases are underserved by linear broadcast and cable TV."

