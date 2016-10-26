FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Data Dive: Apple's big bet on India
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Data Dive
October 26, 2016 / 5:21 PM / 10 months ago

Data Dive: Apple's big bet on India

Jillian Harding

3 Min Read

Despite a mixed bag in the earnings department and some troubling supply chain issues, Apple CEO Tim Cook remained upbeat about the company’s growth potential –  especially in India, where sales rose 50 percent from a year earlier.

 

Though the Indian smartphone market is the second largest in the world after the United States, iPhones cost more than $600, hundreds more than cheaper brands.  According to International Data Corporation, Samsung has a 25 percent share of the market, and Indian vendors have found $150 or less to be a sweet spot for sales.

But Apple is looking at the long term. Cook is betting on India’s burgeoning middle class, improving infrastructure, and his company's past success at getting young consumers hooked on its products.

Over the last 5 years, India’s GDP grew at a 7 percent annual rate, and strong growth is expected to continue. Nearly 50 percent of India’s population is under the age of 30.

Infographic ID: '2a56Y0W'
 
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.