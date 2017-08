Some 48 percent of Canadians polled by Reuters/Ipsos want immigrants from Africa and the Middle East who cross the border to Canada to be shipped back to the United States. On the other hand, 36 percent of those polled want the Canadian government to allow these immigrants to remain in the country and seek refugee status. You can dig a little deeper in the poll below. And make sure you read the story here.

