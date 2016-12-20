Christmas: Not just for Christians anymore.

Some 81 percent of non-Christians in the United States celebrate the holiday, according to the Pew Research Group. That includes 76 percent of Asian-American Buddhists and 73 percent of Hindus. About 32 percent of U.S. Jews have a Christmas tree in their home.

Source: Pew Research

So what about nativity scenes on government property? Does this run afoul of the First Amendment? Should other religions be allowed to display their religious symbols? Turns out 44 percent of Americans say that Christian symbols like nativity scenes should be allowed on government property even if they're not accompanied by symbols from other religions. Where that leaves atheists, Satanists and Pastafarians is yet to be decided in court.

Source: Pew Research

Finally, where are we on the whole "Merry Christmas" vs "Happy Holidays" thing? Well, 42 percent of Americans prefer "Merry Christmas," 12 percent prefer "Happy Holidays," and 46 percent don't give a hoot.

But when "doesn't matter" isn't given as an option, 57 percent say "Merry Christmas," 27 percent select more secular greetings - and 15 percent said it "doesn't matter" anyway.