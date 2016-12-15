Data Dive: What a quarter point costs you

If you have the average amount of credit card debt, the Fed's decision to raise interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point could cost you about $3.50 extra a month in interest charges. Keep that debt going over 5 years, and it'll cost you about $200 - or more, since the Fed already signaled that there may be more rate hikes on the way in 2017.

That's assuming a credit card debt of $16,000 and an interest rate of 18.76 percent, which are the averages in a U.S. household that has debt, according to an input-your-own-debt calculator that was included as part of a study released this week by the consumer finance website NerdWallet.

The important thing about these numbers is not the dollar amount of the increase, which at this point is not huge. What should grab people's attention is the top part of the calculation, which makes it abundantly clear what credit card debt costs you.

Most people prefer to ignore this reality, which is how enough people rack up significant debt that the average is $16,000, which costs $250 a month and over $3,000 a year to maintain.

"Everyone's eyes glaze over and it sounds like gibberish to them. The point of the tool is that interest rates have a real impact on you and it's not that hard to understand the bottom line," said Sean McQuay, NerdWallet's credit card expert.

That bottom line has been rising over the past 13 years, as the cost of living has outpaced income growth. Over that time, income has risen by 28 percent but cost of living increased by 30 percent, according to NerdWallet. Consumer debt loads have burgeoned even with a few years of economic recovery. Soon Americans will owe more than they did in December 2007, before the Great Recession started.

Of particular concern is that higher income does not seem to stop consumer debt from growing, so reducing consumer debt is not just a matter of increasing incomes. NerdWallet found that average annual credit card interest costs rise significantly with income, with the most paid by those making over $150,000 a year.

"It's not like the wealthy are better at managing their money than poor people are," said McQuay. "The fact that Americans have a hard time matching spending to income doesn't change relative to income. We all have bigger eyes than we have stomachs."