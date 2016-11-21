FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Data Dive: Trump's military ambitions could run into budget buzzsaw
#Trump
#Markets
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Shock Tactics
Cities bear a legal burden for Tasers
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Economy
Globalization's castaways haunt central bankers
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
Technology
Flying water taxis highlight French startup frustrations
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Data Dive
November 21, 2016 / 6:01 PM / 9 months ago

Data Dive: Trump's military ambitions could run into budget buzzsaw

Jillian Harding

3 Min Read

As President-elect Donald Trump narrows down his pick for secretary of defense, military spending is close to historic highs with $596 billion budgeted in 2016. The United States spends more on defense than the next seven countries combined, including China, Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Graphiq ID: j4FxPLwCTxr
 

Trump’s  military readiness plan may drive spending even higher. The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget estimates his plan would add another $150 billion in spending.

The plan includes building an active Army of around 540,000 personnel and an Air Force of at least 1,200 fighter aircraft.  Those numbers are based on recommendations from various government agencies and think tanks.

But that plan slams right into the Budget Control Act of 2011, which placed caps on defense spending from 2013 through 2021. As such, the current defense budget has receded from its recent 2010 peak. The bitter budget battle forced defense agencies to cut back on personnel and spending. Some high ranking members of the military say that's left the United States at a disadvantage, especially as the fight against ISIS has intensified.  Deficit hawks contend that the Pentagon has not managed spending effectively.

Unless significant changes are made to that legislation, President-elect Trump and his Pentagon may have to figure out a way to do more with less.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.