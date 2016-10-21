Data Dive: Puff! There goes another one

A sales clerk exhales vapor while smoking with a vaporizer during a wait for customers at the e-cigarette shop Henley Vaporium in New York, U.S. June 23, 2015.

Over the last 20 years, tobacco companies have buying one another out as health warnings, regulatory crackdowns and insurance incentives have decimated the U.S. market for cigarettes. Four companies — Philip Morris, Reynolds American, ITG Brands, and Liggett – had roughly 91 percent of U.S. cigarette sales in 2015. So it makes sense that British American Tobacco would bid $47 billion for the 58 percent stake in Reynolds American it doesn't already own.

But it begs the question: Where’s the growth? The answer is e-cigarettes.

Infographic ID: '2eO7zdH'

Reynolds is among the largest makers of e-cigarettes. Their “Vuse” product, marketed under the RJR Vapor subsidiary, is the top selling brand in the United States, with a 33.6 percent share of the market, according to Nielsen.

Of course, the e-cigarette market has its own share of health and regulatory risks.

But Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog wrote in a recent note that Reynolds American could benefit from regulations, because Big Tobacco can bear costs that smaller e-cigarette and vapor firms cannot.

In other words, smaller e-cigarette firms may disappear. And their loss will be Big Tobacco's gain.