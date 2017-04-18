Data Dive: U.S. confidence in economy at lowest point since November: Gallup

Confidence in the U.S. economy is at its lowest point in five months, Gallup reports.

The polling firm's U.S. Economic Confidence Index was +4 for the week ending April 16, down two points from a week earlier. It's also fallen 12 points from early March when Dow Jones Industrial Average broke through 21,000 for the first time. Since then, the benchmark stock index has fallen 2.7 percent.

Gallup's indicator is back to where it was shortly after President Trump was elected.

Some 33 percent of respondents assessed the economy as good, while 22 percent rated it as poor. But 48 percent of respondents said the economy was getting worse, while 45 percent said it was getting better.

"Americans' assessments of the current state of the economy appear to have had a strong connection to the trajectory of the Dow Jones industrial average in recent months," wrote Gallup analyst Justin McCarthy.

"Positive perceptions of the economy's current health peaked in early March after the stock market made strong gains in January and February, but have since retreated some as the market slipped. Americans' outlook for the economy's future continues to struggle," he said.