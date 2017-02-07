If you thought the campaigns of Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton had unprecedented amounts of rancor, well, the voters took that rancor into their own homes.

Reuters/Ipsos poll of 6,426 people, taken from Dec. 27 to Jan. 18, shows the number of respondents who argued with family and friends over politics jumped 6 percentage points from a pre-election poll at the height of the campaign in October, up to 39 percent from 33 percent.

Sixteen percent said they have stopped talking to a family member or friend because of the election - up marginally from 15 percent. That edged higher, to 22 percent, among those who voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton. Overall, 13 percent of respondents said they had ended a relationship with a family member or close friend over the election, compared to 12 percent in October.

On the other hand, 21 percent said they became friends with someone they did not know because of the election, though the poll question did not ask respondents to specify if the friendship was with someone from a different party.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online in English in all 50 states. It has a credibility interval, which is similar to margin of error, of 1 percentage point.