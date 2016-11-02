Data Dive: Getting out the 'hate' vote

Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton are neck-and-neck down the stretch. But as far as who voters actually like, it could be a race to the bottom.

A significant amount of registered voters are choosing a candidate because they don’t like the other person running. On the Republican side, it’s a majority: 51 percent of those voters who back Donald Trump are doing so as a “negative” vote against Clinton. On the Democrat side, 43 percent of Hillary Clinton supporters said voting for her is a vote against Trump.

Voter turnout in the United States is notoriously low compared with other advanced countries. In 2012, roughly 54 percent of eligible voters did so. Damaging revelations about both presidential candidates this year – from classified email leaks to allegations of sexual misconduct – may keep voters home. A recent Reuters/Ipsos poll of Americans between the ages of 18 to 34 found 52.2 percent of respondents were certain or almost certain to vote, a nearly 4 percent drop from 2012.

The 2016 election may be decided by loathing rather than affection for the victor. But take heart, America. 2020 is just around the bend.