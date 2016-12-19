Data Dive: A faithless FAQ

Today is the day that electors will formally vote Donald Trump as the next president of the United States. It's typically a non-event that confirms the will of the popular vote. But this year is different because of: 1) the nearly 3-million-vote margin by which Hillary Clinton won the general election; and 2) allegations of Russian interference with the election. So you're hearing about so-called "faithless electors" a little more than usual.

For those unfamiliar with or those in need of a review in American civics, when Americans vote in presidential elections, they are actually voting for electors. The majority of these electors pledge to vote in accordance with the popular vote of their precincts. Those that break that pledge are called "faithless electors." The long shot hope of Trump opponents is enough such electors will deny Trump the election. It's unlikely to happen. Have faithless electors ever overturned a presidential election?

No. They came close to overturning a vice presidential candidate in 1836, when Martin Van Buren's running mate Richard Mentor Johnson was rejected by all 23 of Virginia's electors, because of his interracial relationship with a slave. That left Johnson with one vote shy of a majority and threw his election into the Senate, who overwhelmingly voted in favor of him. How many faithless electors have there been in American history?

157. In which election did the last faithless elector vote?

That would have been the 2004 election, when a single Democratic elector in Minnesota voted for the running mate John Edwards, rather than John Kerry, who was at the top of the ticket. Minnesota Electoral College votes were anonymous at the time and no one stepped forward to claim the faithless vote as any kind of political protest. It was assumed at the time to be a mistake on the part of the elector. Not that it mattered much. George W. Bush won the Electoral College vote by 286-251. How many states require formal pledges from electors?

30, plus the District of Columbia.