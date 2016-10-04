Data Dive: Who are the insiders in insider trading?

A woman walks through the lobby of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission headquarters in Washington, June 24, 2011. The database is emerging alongside a new program by the FBI's criminal profiling group in Quantico, Virginia, that is creating a series of behavioral composites to help agents investigate white collar crime. The more systematic approach by the SEC and FBI comes in response to the growth and complexity of financial crimes in recent years. Picture taken June 24, 2011. To match Special Report SEC/INVESTIGATIONS

Over the last six years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has charged over 550 people with insider trading, including high profile fund managers such as Galleon founder Raj Rajaratnam, SAC Capital’s Steve Cohen, and recently Omega Adviser’s Leon Cooperman.

For most of the 52 percent of Americans who invest in the stock market, it probably seems obvious how to avoid being charged for illegal insider trading: Don’t trade on non-public information passed to you by someone inside or close to the company.

It may also seem equally obvious on how the connect the dots to find the bad guys.

Not quite. It turns out there’s a gray area when it comes to "tippees" — those people who use information passed to them in what amounts to a high stakes game of telephone.

In the case currently in front of the Supreme Court, that is exactly the issue at hand. Prosecutors say Bassam Salman made nearly $1.2 million trading on inside information about mergers involving clients of Citigroup. He then compensated his brother-in-law, a Citi employee, for passing along the secrets that led to the profits.

Like Salman’s case, many insider trading charges revolve around merger and acquisition announcements. It is during those times when a company’s stock is likely to rise more than usual and offer enormous gains to investors who buy or sell at the right time.

That said, the benefit to the sources of this info, is still up for debate. In late September, Cooperman sent his clients a letter, obtained by the Wall Street Journal, which said prosecutors halted their investigation pending a decision in the Salman case.

For this decision, however, Wall Street will have to wait. The Court is not likely to announce a decision until next year.