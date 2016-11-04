An audience member is reflected in a teleprompter as Hillary Clinton speaks at a campaign rally at Pitt Community College in Winterville, North Carolina, Nov. 3, 2016.

Data Dive: Half-Life of an October Surprise

By Chris Jackson and Annaleise Azevedo

FBI investigations, sexual assault accusations – the last month of this campaign has been a wild one. But as with most elections, most voters made up their minds fairly early in the process. And these news events serve primarily to heighten or dampen enthusiasm among supporters.

Hillary Clinton has maintained an average 5-point lead over Donald Trump over the past three months. Since we are collecting data 365 days a year, Ipsos' stock-in-trade in the polling world is to identify how election events, developments, and ‘surprises’ may affect the polling.

What we find is that media events typically have a relatively consistent lifecycle, with a consistent ebb and flow in polling as the events reach maximum public saturation and then are promptly forgotten or explained away. So Ipsos looked at the average trend of support for both Clinton and Trump from Sept. 8 to Nov. 1 from the Huffington Post/Pollster aggregator.

On Sept. 11, Hillary Clinton stumbled out of a 9/11 memorial, marking the beginning of our analysis. Initially giving some credibility to Trump’s attacks on her health, the polls narrowed to a 1.7-percentage-point lead for Clinton by Sept. 13. Yet, only three days later, the gap returned to 3.9-percentage-point lead.

During the first presidential debate, Trump stated that paying low taxes “makes me smart." Shortly after the debate, the New York Times released an article suggesting he had not paid income taxes since the 90s. This time, the gap in polls widened to 9.7 points three days after the debate, but quickly snapped back to normal with Clinton leading with a 4.3-point gap on Oct. 3.

On Oct. 7, the Washington Post revealed a tape from 2005 in which Donald Trump bragged about sexually assaulting a woman. The largest gap in the polls was seen nine days later on Oct. 16, with a 10.4-point gap between Trump and Clinton. However, the gap quickly closed again, returning to normal by the third presidential debate just three days later.

The latest bombshell of this election – FBI Director Comey's review of a new trove of Clinton’s emails – dropped on Oct. 28, but is only just now being seen in the polls. Clinton held a 3 point lead Oct. 31.

When considering previous scandals in this election and their lifecycle in the polls, the initial impact for each event takes an average of five days to reach full maturation. Then, on average, three days later, the polls revert back to their baseline level. This data suggest the strongest poll impact of the FBI Director Comey’s announcement would have been Wednesday or Thursday of this week. As of November 3, Clinton leads by 6 percentage points. And polls should be back to normal by the weekend, just in time for Election Day.

Chris Jackson is a vice president at Ipsos and runs the Reuters/Ipsos poll. Annaleise Azevedo is an Ipsos senior account manager.