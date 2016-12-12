Data Dive: Lockheed falls victim to the Trump Tweet Factor

The engine and tail section of a Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II fighter jet is seen in its hanger at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in Maryland October 28, 2015.

Trump Tweet Factor: A company's stock move after it becomes the target of the president-elect's often bilious policy musings on Twitter. The pattern, so far, seems to repeat itself in a fairly consistent way: President-elect attacks on Twitter; investors jump ship to varying degrees; and then reasonable thought (or wishful thinking) returns and everything seems to revert to something like normal.

Will Lockheed Martin follow the same pattern?. The defense and aerospace giant has been the biggest victim so far after Donald Trump questioned the costliness of its F-35 aircraft this morning:

Lockheed's TTF was 5 percent before it started a partial rebound as the company scrambled to contain the damage. Shares were down 3.4 percent around midday. This is the largest TTF of the companies Trump has targeted so far in his tweets.

Last week, Trump made a similar attack on the cost of Boeing's new Air Force One, urging the government to cancel the order:

The tweet gave Trump a day full of headlines and prompted Boeing's CEO to call the president-elect, but the TTF was fairly subdued. There was a stock decline of as much as 1.1 percent, all of which was erased and then some in the days that followed. This morning shares reached their highest level since February 2015.

Does the same work in the opposite direction? It's hard to say. United Technologies, the parent company of Carrier, ended Nov. 23 at $108.11 a share. The next day, Trump tweeted he was making progress on a deal to get Carrier to keep its factory in Indiana, and the stock rallied 1.3 percent to $109.08:

Then, Trump announced the deal to retain 1,000 workers after the market closed on Nov. 29. The following day, United Tech shares climbed to an intraday peak of $110 a share -- another 1 percent higher.

But by end of the trading session, the price fell to $107.72. By that time, it became clear that Carrier got $7 million in tax incentives to keep those jobs in the U.S. and was still moving 1,100 jobs to Mexico anyway. Since then, shares have recovered those losses and are back at $110 this afternoon.

The same day that the Carrier deal was announced, a number of media outlets reported that Rexnord, a maker of ball bearings in Indiana, was also moving to Mexico. That day, Rexnord shares fell 8.5 percent. Trump weighed in on Rexnord on Dec 2. The following day, shares fell 2.4 percent. Shares have since recovered about 4 percent.

The lesson here is however dramatic the TTF may be, the effect is relatively short-lived.