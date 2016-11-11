Data Dive: Post-election stock market got you down? Don't panic!

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) the morning after the U.S. presidential election in New York City, U.S., November 9, 2016.

While Donald Trump amassed electoral votes on Tuesday night, investors were racking up massive losses in the stock markets overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average tanked 900 points in the futures market as the votes came in, only to erase all of those losses and rally 370 points the day after.

What's an ordinary investor to do with such volatility? The short answer: Nothing..

"The advice is to stay the course," said Jack Bogle, founder and chief executive of index fund giant Vanguard.

Bogle, 87, went to sleep at 9:45 on election night, he said, because, "I could see what the hell was going to happen."

The next day, markets rallied and he was not surprised. "I think it’s easy to make a case that this election is bullish in the short-term," he said. The markets are too short-term oriented. They don’t look ahead. They are too opportunistic."

The reason to stay the course for individual investors is that they should already have a diversified long-term plan in place, and not be trying to capture gains by timing market dips and peaks. Time and again – like with the 2008 recession and, most recently, Brexit – when you pull out of the market, you miss the recovery.

"Emotions lead to bad decisions," said Paul Jarvis, a CFP Board ambassador and managing director of United Capital in Fargo, North Dakota.

Instead of worrying about your investments when the market starts to roil, Jarvis suggested that people think about their cash. Not to hoard cash to hedge against their anxious feelings of doom, but to stock up the emergency fund they were supposed to have all along.

"A lot of people need to get back to basics: Save for emergencies, capture matches on 401(k)s and contribute to flexible spending accounts to get free money in the form of tax breaks," Jarvis said.

One fast solution: Take all the time you might spend fretting over stock market charts that show huge spikes right now and spend it instead going over your annual benefits enrollment form and figure out how to maximize your paycheck so you have more cash to put into an emergency fund. "Sit down with the providers and say, what do I have? What can I sign up for? Those are layup opportunities to have more money in your pocket," Jarvis said.