Data Dive: The check is in the mail

What is a broken tree like this, and thousands more like it along the Florida coast, going to cost insurance companies?

Superstorm Sandy ended up causing $18.75 billion in U.S. insured property damage, according to the Insurance Information Institute. That didn't even get it into the top five of costliest U.S. hurricanes.

But the last few years have been rather calm. According to III, the total claim payouts in the U.S. were only $15.2 billion in 2015 and $15.5 billion in 2014. And the insurance industry is now sitting on a pretty big surplus. Only six of the past 15 years have topped $30 billion in damage payouts.

As of the end of the second quarter, the industry had a record surplus of $680 billion, according to data released by ISO Solutions and the Property Casualty Insurers Association of America.

So even if claims jump in 2016, the industry should be able to handle the shock. Already in the first six months of 2016, payouts have been $14.5 billion, mostly due to wildfires in California, hail storms in Texas and flooded vehicles in Louisiana, according to III.

The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) estimates that Hurricane Matthew will result in as many as 100,000 claims and exceed $7.5 billion, mostly for wind claims. Flood claims are handled separately, through federal flood insurance payments for those who have coverage.

Part of that cost being held down is because of steadily increasing hurricane wind coverage deductibles, warned J. Robert Hunter, direction for insurance for CFA. Florida, in particular, has very high deductibles, sometimes up to 15 percent, because of the risk involved for insurance companies.

Many Florida homeowners are actually covered by a state-run agency created in 2002 to cover coastal residents in the high-risk pool who were finding their commercial rates too high. The Florida Windstorm Underwriting Association and the Florida Residential Property & Casualty Joint Underwriting Association, Citizens Property Insurance Corp. (CPIC) were the fourth largest insurer in the state in 2015.