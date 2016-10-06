FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Data Dive: Georgia (hurricanes) on my mind
October 6, 2016 / 8:11 PM / in a year

Data Dive: Georgia (hurricanes) on my mind

Jillian Harding

2 Min Read

Hurricane Matthew is seen to the west of a much smaller Hurricane Nicole in this image from NOAA's GOES-East satellite taken at 7:45am ET Oct. 6, 2016. NASA/NOAA GOES Project/Handout

Hurricane Matthew’s rains have already started to fall in Southern Florida, swirling in with wind speeds of 125 miles an hour and climbing.

A Category 3 on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale, it’s likely to become a Category 4 hurricane before it’s done, putting it on track to be one of the strongest storms to make landfall in the United States in more than a decade. Only three hurricanes more severe than Category 3 have made landfall in the U.S. in the last 40 years:

- Hugo, Category 4, South Carolina, 1989.
- Andrew, Category 5, Florida, 1992.
- Charley, Category 4, Florida and South Carolina, 2004

Katrina, the costliest hurricane in U.S. history, made landfall in Florida and Louisiana in 2005 as a Category 3.

 

If Matthew continues along its projected path, it will land in a rather unusual location for a hurricane along the East Coast, slamming into Northern Florida and Georgia. According to a 2015 report by the National Weather Service, the last “major” hurricane to strike the Georgia coast was a Category 4 storm in 1898. The service says a storm above a Category 3 could “inundate” nearly all of the state’s coastal counties, and the resulting surge could push up to 30 miles inland at an anticipated flood water level of up to 10 feet above ground level.

 

To see if you live in an area that may be under Hurricane Watch or Warning, please visit the National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov/

