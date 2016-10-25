Data Dive: What the Obamacare premium hikes don't tell you

Well this looks ugly. Healthcare premiums will rise by an average of 25 percent next year for Americans who buy their insurance through Obamacare exchanges, according to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services. That number applies to the lowest-cost –plan, the benchmark used for tax credit calculations.

Some 12.7 million Americans signed up for the marketplace during the 2016 enrollment period, an increase of 4 million from 2015. And this year nearly 43 percent of returning customers switched to a new plan.

The report indicates part of the reason average premiums jumped is because Americans are purchasing more expensive plans. If consumers selected the cheapest option available, HHS estimates the average premium would drop by 20 percent in 2017. "Many consumers do not choose the lowest cost plan available, because they are willing to pay more for a wider network or other plan features." This isn’t buying generic trash bags instead of the name brand, after all. This is health care.

But that doesn’t tell the whole story behind the big jump in premiums. Many insurers who participated in Obamacare have lost money. The goal of the healthcare marketplace was to price plans based on a menu of options, instead of the traditional method of making sicker patients pay more for coverage.

Now, with two years of data on their costs, insurers are raising premiums to offset losses. It may be a one-time hike… or not. And many insurers are just flat out leaving; 83 issuers that offered plans in 2016 will no longer Marketplace plans in 2017. That includes some of the country’s largest insurers including Aetna, Humana, United Healthcare and Blue Cross.