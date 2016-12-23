Data dive: Corporate holiday parties: Booze, yes; sex, no

A trader wears a Santa hat as he works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange the day before Christmas in New York December 24, 2015.

Big money holiday parties are back on in New York, but that doesn't mean workers across the U.S. are heading off to swank clubs with free-flowing scotch and dancing girls dressed like glowing angels.

A compilation of data about holiday cheer by Workforce.com shows a slightly more balanced approach.

Some 80 percent of companies sponsor holiday parties, spending an average of about $75 per person. About 90 percent of those parties serve alcohol, but 66 percent impose some sort of limits.

Why would curbing the drinks be necessary? Well, because for 25 percent of workers, booze+holiday party=sex.

That correlates with previous studies of the effects of holiday parties on morale. For example, a 2013 BizBash and Seamless study showed that 75 percent of respondents thought office holiday parties built better friendships. But only 18 percent thought the shindigs promoted better productivity.

While 94 percent in the BizBash study said they would be disappointed if the office holiday party was cancelled, Rick Bell, the managing editor who compiled the Workforce.com report, thought more people would be naysayers.

“I think that you’ll hear people say, ‘I’d rather have the money than whatever they are spending on the party,’” he said.

Bell himself is bullish on holiday parties. Workforce.com just held its annual event for employees, which was a full-day outing for a staff of about 35. They participated in a team-building workshop in Chicago with the Second City comedy troupe, then they had dinner and drinks capped off by watching a live Second City performance.

“It was a long day, but ultimately, everyone came away from it thinking it was really good,” he said. “Sure, you can throw a big party in a swanky hotel or you can do something a little different. I always look forward to these kinds of events, more so than a potluck.”