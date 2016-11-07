Data Dive: The potential FBI effect on Senate races

Democrats were apoplectic over FBI chief James Comey's review of a new trove of Hillary Clinton's email, not only because of its impact on the presidential race, but also Senate races. Could the Comey announcement affect who controls the Senate come January? It's possible. Let's take a closer look at the fivethirtyeight.com data.

The Republicans now have a 4-vote edge in the Senate. The Democrats were counting on flipping Missouri and Indiana. In both states, Democrats lost their leads a week after Comey said he was reviewing a new trove of Clinton emails.

Missouri was quite the see-saw. Republican incumbent Roy Blunt had a sizable lead over the Democratic challenger Jason Kander through the summer. The race turned over a one-week period in mid-October and ultimate led to a 1.6 point Kander lead. That lead held until Nov. 4. Since then, Blunt retook the lead and now has a 57 percent chance of keeping his seat.

In Indiana, the Republican incumbent Dan Coats announced his retirement in 2015. Coats' predecessor, Democrat Evan Bayh ran to take back his old seat, running against Republican Representative Todd Young. Since August, Bayh looked like a shoo-in. But like Missouri, Nov 4 marked the day that the race changed direction. Young now has a 1.8-point lead and a 63 percent chance of winning the seat.

In Nevada, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto and Republican Joe Heck are fighting for the seat vacated by the retiring Senate Minority Leader Harry Reid. The race has been close all the way down the stretch, with the lead changing roughly six times since July. On Nov. 1, Cortez Masto's had a 1.6-point lead. Since then, that lead has shrunk to an 0.6-point margin, effectively a toss up.

The three seats most likely to turn to blue from red are: Illinois: Democrat Tammy Duckworth appears to be on her way to landslide victory over Republican incumbent Mark Kirk. Wisconsin: Democrat Russ Feingold has a 3.2 point lead over Republican incumbent Ron Johnson. That translates to an 76 percent chance of victory. Pennsylvania: One of the more interesting races, Democrat Kate McGinty looked like she was going to run away with it starting Oct. 27. She peaked at 76 percent chance of winning on Nov. 2, about five days after Comey's announcement. After that, Republican incumbent Pat Toomey started to claw his way back into the race. McGinty currently stands at a 62 percent chance of winning with 1.5-point edge in the popular vote. Not quite a toss-up, but not far from it.

That would leave the Democrats one vote shy of a 50-50 split in the Senate.

And that brings us to New Hampshire. You'll recall that the Republican incumbent, Kelly Ayotte, said for months she would vote for, but not endorse Donald Trump. She then did a 180 and said she wouldn't vote for him after 2005 comments emerged, in which Trump bragged about his ability to sexually assault women without consequence.

Ayotte had been losing to Democrat Maggie Hassan for the better part of the race since August. That also changed Nov. 4 when Ayotte pulled ahead. She now has a 0.3 point edge. So the voters' reaction to Comey's announcement yesterday could weigh heavily on the race and could decide the difference between a Republican-controlled Senate and a 50-50 tie.