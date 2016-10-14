Data Dive: What we know about sex crimes -- and what we don’t

Students at Norman High School walk out of classes in Norman, Oklahoma November 24, 2014 to protest what they said was a failure by school administrators to take care of three girls who have accused a male classmate of sexually assaulting them.

If anything good could possibly have come out of Donald Trump's pride in his ability to sexually assault women and accusations of further misconduct from several women, at the very least, sexual violence is becoming a larger part part of public discourse.

Trump dismissed the accusations in a speech, calling the women “... horrible people. They're horrible, horrible liars."

About 64 percent of sexual assaults and rapes in the United States go unreported, according to 2014 Bureau of Justice Statistics data (the most recent available). That's up from 62 percent in 2013. Victims of violent crimes don’t speak up “for a variety of reasons, including fear of reprisal or getting the offender in trouble, believing that police would not or could not do anything to help, and believing the crime to be a personal issue or trivial."

A 2014 report by the Center for Disease Control showed 44 percent of women experience sexual violence in their lifetimes, as do 23 percent of men.

But there’s another big problem: We're not getting the full story on how many sexual assaults are actually happening.

That’s because there are major disparities in the methods used to measure incidents of sexual violence, according to a recent report by the Government Accountability Office.

-- Four different agencies collect info on sexual violence (Departments of Defense, Education, Health and Human Services, and Justice)

-- 10 distinct efforts using different methods, samples, and measurements

-- 23 different terms to describe sexual violence

In particular, the report notes that not having a standard definition or method of measurement can lead to a larger difference in official estimates on assault: "For example, in 2011 (the most recent year of available data), estimates ranged from 244,190 rape or sexual assault victimizations to 1,929,000 victims of rape or attempted rape."

So how can this be fixed? The report, which was commissioned by Democratic Senator Claire McCaskill in 2014, recommended a forum of the agencies be convened by the Office of Management and Budget. But that agency indicated research was not “far enough along” for best practices to be developed. For the time being, it appears that the public and policymakers will only be working with pieces of the puzzle when it comes to understanding sexual assault.