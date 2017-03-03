FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Data Dive: A snappy windfall
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
WORLD
Spain hunts for driver in van rampage, says Islamist cell dismantled
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Data Dive
March 3, 2017 / 6:11 PM / 6 months ago

Data Dive: A snappy windfall

Derek Caney

2 Min Read

Snap Inc's founders pocketed a cool $272 million each from the shares they sold in the company's initial public offering. But that's just a fraction of the their stakes in the company.

Snap Inc, owner of the Snapchat messaging app aimed at teens, priced its IPO at $17 a share, above the expected range of $14-$16. When trading closed Thursday, the shares were worth $24.48, a 44 percent jump.

That means that the value of what Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy still hold totals $5.2 billion each.

Between them, that's about equivalent to the gross domestic product of Chad.

They could buy the four most expensive baseball teams: Yankees, Dodgers, Red Sox and Giants.

Or, if they didn’t want to be tied down, they could each buy about 65,400 Tesla S 75D's to travel the open road.

Infographic ID: '2m0XbPK'
 
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.