Data Dive: Will soybean boom help floundering farmers?

Soybean exports were a major contributor to stronger-than-expected U.S. GDP in the third quarter. That's good news for U.S. farmers in the short term. But longer term, modest consumption growth and record crop yields will dampen those exports, according to a recent report from IGC. Quite a bit depends on the relationship between China, the largest importer of U.S. soybeans, and Brazil, a rival exporter. Soybeans account for roughly 10 percent of U.S. agricultural sales.

The news comes as farms in the U.S. are struggling. The term “bet the farm” is taking on new meaning as farmers in a multitude of states are falling behind on their loan repayments. In 2016, over 7 percent of farm loans in the Kansas City Fed District have had major or severe payment problems; a big jump from the 3 percent average in 2011-13.

SOURCE: Tenth District Survey of Agricultural Credit Conditions //Kansas City Fed

Behind the missed payments and falling land values: a rout in commodity prices. The Department of Agriculture’s Prices Received Index, which measures a basket of prices paid to producers, was down 12 percent in August from 2015’s reading. While milk and cotton prices were higher, corn and cattle were lower. Crop yields are up, but farm income is down, which is eroding the value of farm real estate.

The Fed’s Beige Book noted difficulties across the agriculture sector that are unlikely to abate soon: “Contacts said that persistently weak farm income continued to reduce borrower liquidity in the Kansas City District, and farmers in the Dallas District were concerned about their ability to get adequate financing for next year.”