Data Dive: A lighter load for student debt

A graduating student of the City College of New York wears a message on his cap during the College's commencement ceremony in the Harlem section of Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 3, 2016.

Here's some good news from the education world: The rate of college tuition hikes is slowing.

According to the College Board's annual Trends in Higher Education report, tuition was up just 3.5 percent beyond inflation over the last ten years, compared to 4.2 percent in decade before that. That puts the average in-state tuition and fees at a public four-year at $20,090. At a public four-year school, the average is $45,370.

But the better news is that education borrowing is down for the fifth year in a row, to a total of $106.8 billion in 2015-16 from a peak of $124.2 billion in 2010-11.

Two trends are converging to make these drops possible: Grants are up and so is out-of-pocket spending by families. That means they are doing a better job saving. Both trends are mostly due to a stronger economy.

Grants and other sources of financial aid had dropped dramatically during the recession, as did family savings, so borrowing made up the gap. Almost all charts relating to college finances have a bump between 2008 and 2011, which reflects the dire economic conditions of the country overall.

Studies that go further back, like the College Board's, show that the road is still bumpy ahead. While borrowing is down over the past five years, it is still well ahead of the pace from 2000 to 2006. This is especially true of unsubsidized federal loans, which come with higher interest rates and less favorable pay-back options than subsidized loans. Today, 21 percent of undergraduates take out unsubsidized loans, compared to just 13 percent prior to 2006.

Although families are still borrowing vast sums of money, stories of crushing debt in the $100,000 plus range are less common. The College Board finds that borrowers with graduate debt are the more likely to have higher debt loads, with 40 percent owing $40,000 or more. But these individuals also have higher earning potential.

Among undergraduates saddled with loans, 42 percent owe less than $10,000, and just 10 percent owe more than $40,000. Some 69 percent of undergrads borrowed neither federal subsidized nor unsubsidized loans in the most recent survey.

But as Millennials on starter salaries will tell you, any amount of debt is probably too much. Even a $10,000 loan balance can cost more than $100 a month on a 10-year plan at the current rate of 6.8 percent.