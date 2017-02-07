You know the headline numbers already. The New England Patriots overcame the biggest deficit in Super Bowl history – 25 points – to win 34-28 against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime. They scored 31 unanswered points. And their quarterback Tom Brady became the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl rings. Here are five numbers behind their victory.

Airing it out: Tom Brady simply put on a clinic, particularly in the second half. Overall he completed 43 out of 62 attempts for 466 yards. The Falcons' Matt Ryan went 17 for 23 for 284 yards.

Time of possession: The ball-hogging Pats have made possession a key strategy in their game plan all season long and the Super Bowl was no different. Even in the first half, when Atlanta dominated the scoreboard 28-3, New England still controlled the ball for 19:35 compared with Atlanta's 10:25.

Penalties: Atlanta lost 43 yards on five second-half penalties.. One of them short circuited a drive that would have almost certainly yielded a crucial field goal. Another in the closing minute of regulation gave New England the two-point conversion to tie the game and send it into overtime.

Third-down conversions: Atlanta was absolutely miserable in this department converting only 1 of 8 chances, compared with 7 out of 14 for New England.

Long – really long – odds: Once the Pats fell to their 25-point deficit, their odds of winning the game plummeted to 2.9 percent, according to Paddy Power. The Irish bookmaker took a six-figure loss on the game.