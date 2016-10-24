Data Dive: Vertically Challenged? Spend $85 billion

Like a car missing a wheel or a combo meal without the fries, that's what a media company is like both without original programming and ownership of the means to distribute that programming. Or so the theory goes.

Amazon, Netflix and Google's YouTube are producing their own shows and movies and distributing them over smart TVs, computers, and mobile phones without old-fashioned cable bundling issues. So the pressure is on old-school distributors – cable, phone and satellite companies – to broaden their offerings and distribution. A recent PWC survey found 20 percent of consumers could drop cable subscriptions in 2016.

But we’ve seen this movie before (at least with Time Warner). As FBR points out, the AT&T-Time Warner deal is “pushing the melding of mobile and content as visionary. But pipes/content combos have failed before, from Time Warner's AOL disaster to TWX's choice to spin off Time Warner Cable.”

Content is still king, though, and BTIG’s Rich Greenfield says that’s what makes Time Warner so attractive for AT&T. “AT&T is buying Time Warner to get at its content creation engines Warner Bros and HBO, with HBO one of the only legacy media assets to establish a direct-to-consumer business (HBO Now).”

The deal still faces serious regulatory hurdles, and has become a political football. But even if it’s not approved, we will likely see more media deals. Technology has changed the media landscape again and it's wilder than Westworld.