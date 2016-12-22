Data Dive: Your sad, workaholic life

While our retirement accounts are running on fumes and the majority of us can't pull together enough cash to pay for an emergency expense, there is one area where Americans excel at saving: their vacation days.

More than half of all Americans plan to leave some of their paid vacation time on the table this year, according to a new survey from Bankrate.com. Among those workaholics, the median amount left over is seven days. Only 15 percent leave just one-to-three days unused, while 17 percent leave more than 21 days.

All that time is not just going in some mythological bank. Only 35 percent told Bankrate that they were forgoing vacation this year to save up vacation days for the following year. Many companies have been clamping down on that anyway, doing away with the ability to save vacation days because the company is generally on the hook for paying out unused days if an employee leaves the company.

Almost a quarter of respondents said they weren't taking days off because they had too much work to do, with those over age 50 under the most pressure to keep working. There were 4 percent who said they'd be afraid they'd lose their jobs if they took time off. Some were just working because they couldn’t afford to go anywhere on vacation.

Overall, workers would rather have the cash. The survey found that 56 percent would opt for one week of pay over a week of vacation.

The trend line will probably not be getting any better over time, as millennials are much more prone to being workaholics than their older counterparts in Generation X, according the Bankrate survey. Among those mid-career workers over 35, 53 percent take their full allotment of vacation days for the year, while only 44 percent of millennials do.

"They felt they had something to prove, to dispel negative stereotypes that they are lazy," said Sarah Berger, a personal finance expert for Bankrate.

In fact, Berger said that these younger workers are actually perpetually tethered to their offices, through mobile devices. One of her friends got back from vacation and complained that he had spent the whole time on his phone, connected to his office team through the chat app Slack, giving new meaning to the term "slacking" on the beach.