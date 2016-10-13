FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Data Dive: Exploding phones or phony accounts? Pick your poison
October 13, 2016 / 4:05 PM / 10 months ago

Data Dive: Exploding phones or phony accounts? Pick your poison

Jillian Harding

3 Min Read

The burned Samsung Note 7 smartphone belonging to Brian Green is pictured in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters October 6, 2016. Brian Green/Handout via REUTERS

One company fraudulently opened 2 million accounts for their customers without their knowledge. Another company had to recall its flagship product because it kept bursting into flames. But which event will do more long term damage the company's stock price?

Wells Fargo’s stock has fallen 9 percent since the company said it would pay $180 million in settlement charges. That was just months after Wells Fargo admitted wrongdoing and paid  $1.2 billion in a Justice Department lawsuit stemming from the 2008 financial crisis.

 

CEO John Stumpf stepped down after taking a beating on Capitol Hill.  The company’s stock was up 2 percent after hours on the news. Perhaps investors are betting that all of the bad news is already baked into the share price,, despite analysts predictions for a short term profit hit.

Meanwhile, Samsung shares are down 9 percent, just in the last five business days. The company halted production and sales of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 device because they started spontaneously combusting. Samsung has now recalled 2.5 million phones and sent fireproof boxes to customers to return the phones.

Infographic ID: '2e2WL7i'
 

A bet on Samsung right now is a bet that engineers can figure out why the phones are blowing up and then replace them. Otherwise, we may see more than phones go up in flames. 

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
